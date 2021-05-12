Bill Gates is holed up in his $12.5 million California desert mansion, while Melinda and kids chill on a $132,000 per night private island

I'm sure getting a divorce isn't easy, but if you are worth over $100 billion, it helps. The NY Post reports that Melinda Gates has "rented Calivigny Island [Grenada] for a whopping $132,000 a night for her and the couple's children, as well as their significant others," while Insider reports that her soon-to-be-ex Bill has been "lying low in his multimillion-dollar house at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells [California] for a few months."
From Insider:
Gates bought the six-bedroom mansion at The Vintage Club for $12.5 million in 1999, Forbes reported.
The Vintage Club's website describes it as "one of the United States' most prestigious and ultra-exclusive private country club communities."
The club, which costs $250,000 to join, has several high-profile members — Page Six mentioned the businessmen Charles Koch, Philip Anschutz, and Dennis Washington. It has two championship golf courses, a spa, restaurants, and tennis courts.
From NY Post:
But the Microsoft co-founder, to whom she has been married for 27 years, had not been invited to the 80-acre Caribbean islet hideaway, according to the [TMZ], which reported that everyone in the family took Melinda's side.
Melinda decided to go anyway despite efforts by the couple's lawyers to hash out a settlement during what the outlet described as an unfriendly split, according to [TMZ].