Bill Gates is holed up in his $12.5 million California desert mansion, while Melinda and kids chill on a $132,000 per night private island

I'm sure getting a divorce isn't easy, but if you are worth over $100 billion, it helps. The NY Post reports that Melinda Gates has "rented Calivigny Island [Grenada] for a whopping $132,000 a night for her and the couple's children, as well as their significant others," while Insider reports that her soon-to-be-ex Bill has been "lying low in his multimillion-dollar house at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells [California] for a few months."

From Insider:

Gates bought the six-bedroom mansion at The Vintage Club for $12.5 million in 1999, Forbes reported. The Vintage Club's website describes it as "one of the United States' most prestigious and ultra-exclusive private country club communities." The club, which costs $250,000 to join, has several high-profile members — Page Six mentioned the businessmen Charles Koch, Philip Anschutz, and Dennis Washington. It has two championship golf courses, a spa, restaurants, and tennis courts.

