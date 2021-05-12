Dozens of German priests plan to give the Vatican the virtual middle finger

In defiance of a Vatican decree stating that the Catholic church cannot bless same-sex marriages, dozens of Catholic priests in Germany will be live-streaming the blessings of several such marriages. When the decree was first announced back in March, over 230 professors of Catholic theology in Germany and other German-speaking countries signed a statement protesting the decision. A group of said priests have also compiled a list of church services that will take place around May 10.

"In view of the refusal of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to bless homosexual partnerships, we raise our voices and say: We will continue to accompany people who enter into a binding partnership in the future and bless their relationship," the group said in a statement. via CBS

St. Marien-Kirche (or, St. Mary's Church) in Berlin said they would be hanging a banner over the church's main entrance: "You love each other? We bless you!"

"This is how it should be: We would like to celebrate and bless the gift of love with everyone 'who love each other,' all couples, friendships, love relationships. All who reflect the colorfulness of God's love in their lives!" the church said in the description for their event, which will be held on May 9. via CBS

While the Vatican claims gay people must be treated with respect and dignity, gay sex is considered "intrinsically disordered", and says that same-sex marriage is a sin, because God "does not and cannot bless sin."