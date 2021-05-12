Former prosecutor warns Donald Trump: "Justice is coming"

"Donald Trump must be held accountable for his crimes…" former US Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says. "And he will be."

In his tweet, which is part of a longer video posted on YouTube (below), Kirschner, who is also an MSNBC legal analyst, says an investigation into Trump's crimes only appears to be moving at a "glacial pace." In reality, deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco was just confirmed for the number two position at the DOJ in April, and since then, "It took just one week for her to approve the search warrants for Rudy Giuliani's home and office – that is pretty darned quick."

To some it up, Kirschner optimistically predicts: "It's coming, folks. Justice is coming ― and justice matters."

Although it feels like justice is taking forever to come for Trump and company, here's an important data point that suggests Merrick Garland's DOJ is actually moving at a pretty good clip: pic.twitter.com/MJRJsachEd — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 11, 2021

Here's the full version: