Republican ousts Liz Cheney, last party leader to resist Trump

Led by Kevin McCarthy, the GOP today removed Liz Cheney from her position as party conference chair over her criticism of former president Donald Trump. Her ousting confirms Trump's continued domination of the Republican party and the fealty of its remaining leaders.

"I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law," Representative Liz Cheney said on the eve of a vote to remove her from House Republican leadership.

The situation has made something of a hero out of Cheney for some outside the party, but even a cursory look at her politics and beliefs offers a quick disabusal of her potential. If this is what leads resistance on the right to Trump, Trump is their king for good.