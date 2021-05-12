Reviled Bush associate to step down after 20-year reign of terror

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show, reports Variety, after its current contract ends. Ellen's show has been in production since 2003, but in recent years it acquired a reputation for its foul treatment of staff and she for her fawning treatment of George W. Bush.

DeGeneres' successful run in daytime has been significant sign of the mainstream America's changing attitudes toward LGBT communities. … Recently, however, DeGeneres and the show have come under fire due to allegations of racist behavior and intimidation on the show. In April 2020, Variety reported on the outrage among the show's crew members over pay reduction, a lack of communication and poor treatment by producers after the pandemic shut down production and a non-union tech company was hired to tape the show remotely from DeGeneres' California home.

