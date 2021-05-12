Royal Mail testing drone delivery to Britain's outlying islands

If you live in the Scilly Isles off Cornwall, drone deliveries are incoming—a test conducted by the Royal Mail into improving the speed of mail service that currently depends on ferries. There's a big drone that uses airstrips, and a smaller one to distribute individual packages around the islands, reports the BBC.

The UAV was designed to deliver supplies to people in remote locations and is able to fly in poor weather conditions, including fog. It can carry 100kg of mail of all shapes and sizes, which is equivalent to a typical delivery round. The trial will focus on sending PPE and Covid test kits from the mainland, but the drones will also carry other parcels, including online orders from retailers.