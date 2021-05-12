This mini massage gun delivers percussive muscle therapy in a handheld, cordless unit

Unlike the impact of vibration therapy which applies regular, consistent contact to sore areas that the body ultimately acclimates to quickly, percussive therapy oscillates around toward the most targeted areas, applying pressure to tense muscle tissue.

For athletes, that means a massage gun used post-workout can help remove lactic acid buildup from the muscle, which is usually the cause of muscle soreness. For non-athletes, it can improve tissue reactivity and stability while also improving movement long-term. For that type of hyper-focused muscle relief, the Jawku Muscle Blaster Mini was engineered to get the job done.

One of the smallest and lightest massage guns around and an ASD Marketweek Top 10 Wellness Product of 2021, the Muscle Blaster is centered around a powerful 24V brushless high torque motor packed with three different speed settings to deliver between 1,600 and 2,800 percussions per minute to your affected areas.

Using up to 45 lbs. of pressure, this gun increases blood flow and significantly shortens muscle recovery time by reducing lactic acid, relieving muscle fatigue, soreness, spasms, and stiffness.

The Muscle Blaster also brings the right tools for the right job, featuring four different massage head attachments for use on different body parts, including a stainless steel head for sensitive areas or for those looking to try oil massage.

While this tool's recovery abilities are formidable, its true superpower is its lightweight portability. Weighing less than 2 lbs., users can easily stash the handheld, cordless Muscle Blaster in a gym bag, with a carrying case that holds the massager, charger, and all the attachments for easy storage and use.

Despite its power, this massager is also ultra-quiet, so you can watch TV or have a conversation while using the Muscle Blaster and not feel like you're sitting next to an outboard motor. Plus, the high-spec rechargeable 2600mAh lithium-ion battery pack delivers up to 5 hours of continuous massaging per charge at even its highest setting.

The Muscle Blaster Mini Ultra Compact Silent Massage Gun usually retails for $129, but as part of this offer, shoppers can save almost 10 percent off that price, lowering the total to just $114.99.

Prices subject to change.