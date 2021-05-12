This is your wind speaking, please buckle your seatbelts and prepare for take-off.
Watch high winds cause an airplane to take off by itself
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- airplanes
- wind
Building and flying a 9-plane plane
These two videos show Randy St. Clair flying an R/C model mega-plane comprised of nine individual planes. It's really to see the odd, oscillating flight dynamics of this beast. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
Pilot takes off in 2.5 feet, lands in 16.5
The competitive world of STOL (short takeoff and landing) includes some impressive feats using specialized planes: Kevin Quinn has a global stole competition going on and a couple of weeks ago I had a 27 foot landing and a 6 foot takeoff which was an incredibly good score, but I thought I could do better.… READ THE REST
Houses in this neighborhood have airplane hangars
Cameron Airpark Estates in Cameron Park, California has runway-width roads, allowing residents of the Sacramento area suburb to park their planes at home and taxi from their home-based hangars to the nearby airport at their convenience. Enjoy this recumbent bike tour on a beautiful northern California day! Image: YouTube / Bikes, Trikes & Razors! READ THE REST
Capital One Shopping helps ensure you don't overpay online
There's no one who doesn't enjoy saving money. Heck, people with money are the first ones who enjoy a good bargain when they find one. While the glow of scoring a truly great deal is actually palpable, there's a reason for that charge of satisfaction. It's because really great deals don't happen every day. And… READ THE REST
This $80 drone sports a 4K camera for stellar photography and video footage
You could be forgiven for thinking drones are basically big boy toys because…well, they're a heck of a lot of fun. But with the proliferation of powerful, inexpensive drone models on the consumer market, industries are turning to these tiny powerhouses like never before for a variety of important, even life-saving tasks, according to the… READ THE REST
Learn the web's most popular coding language with this JavaScript training package
Python may get a lot of the showy buzz and Java is…well, Java, but if you're looking for the coding discipline that still effectively rules the roost with most developers, your answer is still the same as it's been for decades: JavaScript. Over 14 million developers use JavaScript as the core or at least a portion of… READ THE REST