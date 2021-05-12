What it's like to stay in a tiny apartment in Tokyo's space-age Nakagin Capsule Tower

Tokyo's retro-sci-fi Nakagin Capsule Tower was designed by architect Kisho Kurokawa and erected in 1972 in only 30 days. Despite repeated attempts to tear it down and replace it with a more modern building, the tower still stands. The exterior of the building is weathered and stained, bringing to mind Portal 2, while the stark white apartments, with molded one-piece features and a single round window, look as if they were imagined by Stanley Kubrick. Some of the rooms still have built-in Sony reel-to-reel tape recorders.

There's a movement to save the tower, and the people behind it are leasing 30 apartments for about $1,200 a month. Sora News 24 sent one of their reporters to stay in one of the apartments. You can read about her experience and see lots of photos in the article.