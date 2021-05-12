Wormhole is a file-sending site with end-to-end encryption: drop the file and off it goes, with a link you can share. It's the work of Stanford lecturer Feross Aboukhadijeh, who wanted to replace Firefox Send (previously at BB), which was shuttered late last year.

I got tired of Dropbox and Google having all my files in plaintext (to give to the government or for rogue employees to poke through), so I built a simple solution to the problem. … you can keep what you share private and make sure your stuff doesn't stay online forever.