Bodycam footage from cop beaten up by Trump supporters during Capitol riot

Rob Beschizza

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was attacked by Trump supporters during Jan 6's capitol riot. They stripped him of his gear and began tasering him repeatedly, and he suffered a heart attack. CNN obtained the footage from his bodycam. Though indistinct, Fanone's writhing and screaming shows that he is in deep trouble: "We got one!" someone shouts as he goes down.