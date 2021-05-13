DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was attacked by Trump supporters during Jan 6's capitol riot. They stripped him of his gear and began tasering him repeatedly, and he suffered a heart attack. CNN obtained the footage from his bodycam. Though indistinct, Fanone's writhing and screaming shows that he is in deep trouble: "We got one!" someone shouts as he goes down.
Bodycam footage from cop beaten up by Trump supporters during Capitol riot
- capitol riot
- politics
- trump
