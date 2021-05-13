Last year's unsettling but understated teaser for the forthcoming movie The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, came and went without much comment as Covid spread and theaters shut. But the new trailer released this week is more "epic fantasy" than "whispering horror" and everyone's excited now. It's got a perfectly Arthurian mix of misty pagan locales, gloomy cinematography and weird camp. Also: a talking fox.
Fantastic trailer for The Green Knight
- arthurian legend
- horror
- movies
- pagan
- trailers
