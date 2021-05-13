Got what it takes to write a novel? Here's what you should know before you start

More than 4 out of every 5 Americans — 81 percent — say they feel they have a book in them and that they should write it. That's almost 200 million people who want to be writers. And while each and every one of those budding scribes might have a compelling tale to tell, you can bet a percentage of those 200 million have absolutely no clue how to go about it.

There's a lot more to writing than just opening a Word doc and pouring sentences on the screen. It requires organization, perseverance, a focused purpose, and some industry knowledge to not only bring your story idea to life but give it the best chance possible to actually be seen by a potential audience. With the training in the 2021 Complete Creative Writer's Workshop Bundle, you'll get a crash course in all the do's and don'ts of launching a new pastime as a published author.

This package includes 10 courses loaded with more than 35 hours of instruction, guiding first-time creators through the thorny procedure of getting your work of fiction finished, which is a tougher process than many new writers might realize.

The path ahead starts with the Novel Writing Workshop by author Steve Alcorn, which walks writers through the six simple steps for writing a novel. Here, students get a feel for the fundamental building blocks of storytelling, including understanding the basic three-act structure, the differences between story and plot, the right and wrong ways to bolster the internal life of your characters, and some of the easy traps new writers fall into while finishing their first novel. There's even a whole course here in overcoming any creator's greatest foe: writer's block.

With the foundations of telling a story in hand, several courses then delve into some basic specific rules and guidelines for writing in some of the most popular fiction genres. Whether you're writing a romance novel or a mystery, a sci-fi epic or a non-fiction tome, even a basic how-to book, there's a course here in this bundle shedding light on some critical details to keep in mind on your march to the bestsellers' list.

And speaking of bestsellers, there's still the matter of actually getting someone to read your book once it's finished. The Just Publish Your Book: Launch to Best Seller in Your First Week course is a one-hour seminar that can work as Book Marketing 101, offering authors paths to successful publishing strategies, tips for promoting work on Facebook, LinkedIn, and other social platforms, and more. Writers also learn steps for self-publishing through Amazon as well as how to make your work Kindle-friendly.

Finally, you'll find pair of courses dedicated to thriving in the world's largest digital bookselling arena, with tips on self-publishing through Amazon and getting your work featured and sold among Kindle owners.

