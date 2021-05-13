Hey Republicans! Feeling guilty for blaming Trump on the insurrection? Try this miracle drug, Insurrectigone

Q: "Are you a Republican who regrets blaming Trump for the January 6th insurrection?" If you answer yes to this question, "Then you need Insurrectigone!"

Watch this hilarious ad, brought to you by The Daily Show, that shows us how this powerful drug instantly transforms the likes of Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, and other Trump sycophants who once thought the ex-Pres was guilty of supporting the Capitol riots. Insurrectigone acts quickly, and the effects are remarkable. Any "democratic principles or aversion to violence" you might have harbored will be instantly swept away with just one dose, as seen here with incredible before and after video clips. So Republicans, what are you waiting for? Overthrow your memory today!