Q darling Marjorie Taylor Greene accosts AOC

Apparently Marjorie Taylor Green went and did a performance art screamy-yelly thing as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez walked away.

CNN:

Ocasio-Cortez left the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene, who shouted "Hey Alexandria" twice to get her attention.



Two Washington Post reporters witnessed the exchange and reported Ocasio-Cortez did not stop. Greene caught up with Ocasio-Cortez and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a far-left activist group, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them "terrorist" groups.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted, the Post reported. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"