A maskless gentleman aboard a JetBlue flight who blew his nose into a blanket and was abusive to the flight crew now knows the price for exercising "muh freedoms!" on a plane: $10,500, That's how much the FAA is fining him for his selfish and disgusting behavior. The incident took place in December on a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California. The FAA didn't release the man's name.

[via MSN]

