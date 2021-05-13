Study shows COVID-19 causes erectile dysfunction

Research has determined that the COVID-19 virus can hang out in the male penis and cause erectile dysfunction long after the initial infection.
World Journal of Men's Health:
Our study is the first to demonstrate the presence of the COVID-19 virus in the penis long after the initial infection in humans. Our results also suggest that widespread endothelial cell dysfunction from COVID-19 infection can contribute to ED. Future studies will evaluate novel molecular mechanisms of how COVID-19 infection leads to ED.
Get vaccinated!