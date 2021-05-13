Trip Out to this 1970s 7UP Commercial

This cosmic 7UP Commercial from the '70s will take you on a dreamy trip through outer space as you drift past glowing dancers, and ethereal butterfly-people. The last destination on the magical trip is a case of 7UP, the "UnCola", underneath an electric rainbow. It's so mesmerizing that I watched it three times, and I wish it went on for longer! This is likely the most far out commercial I've ever seen. I adore the music in the video, but can't find the name of the band. It sounds like the Enoch Light singers, but if you know, please let me know in the comments.