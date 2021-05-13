Watch GOP reps claim Capitol riot was a "normal tourist visit"

Rep. Andrew Clyde's (R-GA) comments today don't hold up well when played side-by-side with insurrection footage, so I made this.



the revisionist history being perpetuated by some Republicans to defend January 6th is disgusting pic.twitter.com/bWdXtU0b4F — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 12, 2021

CNN showed footage of the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol side-by-side with Big Lie GQP representatives telling whoppers that would make a cow laugh.

Of course, Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and Ralph Norman (R-SC) don't expect anyone to believe their lies about "people in an orderly fashion staying in between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures" like a "normal tourist visit" when they were actually pepper spraying police, breaking windows and doors, assaulting police, and hunting for "traitors" like Pence and Pelosi to hang them on the gallows they erected outside. No, Clyde and Norman are telling these obvious lies to demonstrate their fealty to their god-emperor-in-exile at Mar-a-Lago, because it will get them re-elected.

When Clylde was later asked to explain his comments that the rights looked like a "normal tourist visit," Clyde said "you didn't take what I said in context," then got into a pickup truck in a hideous shade of maroon.