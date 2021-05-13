Watch small plane parachute to safety near Denver after midair crash with second plane

Carla Sinclair

Two small planes crashed into each other in midair as they were about to land at a regional airport near Denver, Colorado. Miraculously, nobody was hurt. One plane crashed to the ground, breaking into two pieces (photo below), while the other plane used a parachute to make a safe landing.

From AP:

Both planes were getting ready to land at a small regional airport in a Denver suburb when they collided mid-morning, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and South Metro Fire Rescue.

"Every one of these pilots needs to go buy a lottery ticket right now," Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy John Bartmann said. "I don't remember anything like this — especially everybody walking away. I mean that's the amazing part of this."

The pilot was the only person aboard a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner that landed at Centennial Airport despite suffering major damage to its tail section. The plane is owned by a Colorado-based company called Key Lime Air that operates cargo aircraft.

A pilot and one passenger were on the other plane, a Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane that unleashed a red and white parachute to float to a safe landing in a field near homes in Cherry Creek State Park, Bartmann said.