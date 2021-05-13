Words of wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's legendary CEO

[This is from my Substack newsletter, The Magnet – Mark]

Satoru Iwata (1959-2015) was Nintendo's beloved fourth president and CEO. A new book, Ask Iwata, collects interviews with him to form a short business autobiography. I don't normally read business books, but once I started this I couldn't put it down.

Iwata starts the book by talking about getting a programmable HP calculator and writing a game on it that his friend enjoyed. (He doesn't specify the model but I think it was probably the HP-65, which I wrote about in The Magnet 22.) He then describes working in the game development firm HAL Laboratory, where he created games for Nintendo, including the popular Kirby series. He eventually rose to become president of HAL at a difficult time, when the company was in debt to the tune of 1.5 billion yen (roughly US$15 million). When he went to Nintendo and became CEO, he led the development of the Nintendo DS and the Wii and paved the way for Pokémon Go and Nintendo Switch before succumbing to cancer.

Between each of the seven chapters is a list of short pieces of advice, called "Words of Wisdom." Here are a few of my favorites: