"On May 11, a courier truck came cruising down Gregson St. to beat the light and ended up getting a perfect, clean roof removal from the canopener bridge. This was crash #167 since 2008."
11-foot-8 bridge strikes again. This time, a perfect peel
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 11-foot-8
Formerly 11foot8 bridge devours RV's air conditioning units
Though raised 8 inches last year, the 11foot8 bridge is still eating trucks. In the 158th incident filmed at the legendary underpass, it gobbles up the protruding AC units of a large recreational vehicle. READ THE REST
11foot8+8 bridge finally claims another victim
It's been a while since the infamous truck-eating railroad trestle has scraped off the top of a truck. That's because last year the city of Durham, North Carolina foolishly increased the clearance of the bridge, which has resulted in far fewer videos on the dedicated YouTube channel. But a couple of days ago, the bridge… READ THE REST
Even though they raised the canopener bridge, it's still claiming victims
The infamous 11-f00t-8 bridge of Durham, North Carolina has damaged hundreds of trucks that are too tall to pass under it without getting their tops sheared off. Late last year, the city raised the bridge 8 inches over the objections of 11-foot-8 fans who enjoy watching videos of inattentive truck drivers who don't pay heed… READ THE REST
This rugged Bluetooth speaker can play music and charge your wireless devices
The biggest concern when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker is often whether it's got the oomph to serve music at the volume you're looking for. On its own or looking in tandem with some friends (more on that later), the Altec Lansing BoomJacket Jolt Portable Bluetooth Speaker should more than satisfy the listening tastes of… READ THE REST
Got what it takes to write a novel? Here's what you should know before you start
More than 4 out of every 5 Americans — 81 percent — say they feel they have a book in them and that they should write it. That's almost 200 million people who want to be writers. And while each and every one of those budding scribes might have a compelling tale to tell, you… READ THE REST
This brewer and grinder can prep K-Cup and ground coffee in 3 minutes
For many, the morning doesn't officially start until the first robust juices of the simple coffee bean touch their lips and activate their day. Considering not much else matters until that magic moment arrives, it makes sense coffee lovers should outfit themselves with a machine to make that first cup-of-the-day joy happen as fast as… READ THE REST