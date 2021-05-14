I've written about ball-end hex keys before. They are much easier to use when clearance is an issue. They fit into sockets at an angle. I misplaced my set somehow (either that or my kid took it to art school) so I found a good replacement set by Amazon Basics. It's got metric and English bits.
Ball-end hex wrenches are the best
