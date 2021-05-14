I'm a huge fan of illustrator/cartoonist Tom Gauld's work. He just tweeted that the original art for his Science Gang Tattoo flash sheet is for sale on his website. I wouldn't be surprised if some scientists actually get these tattoos!
I bet someone gets a "science gang tattoo" after seeing this flash
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- tattoo flash
- tattoos
- Tom Gauld
Tattooing is illegal in South Korea, but this artist does it anyway
Tattooing is illegal in South Korea, but that doesn't stop Zihwa from practicing the craft in the country. Zihwa is a female tattoo artist in South Korea specializing in floral designs. In South Korea tattoos have long been seen as a symbol of violence, membership to a gang, or at the very least, rebellion against… READ THE REST
Man with full body tattoos and inked eyeballs banned from teaching kindergarten
French Kindergarten teacher Sylvain Helaine, 35, has full body tattoos and recently had the whites of his eyes inked black. He says that last year, the parents of a three-year-old complained that Helaine's appearance triggered nightmares for their child and he's since been banned from teaching children under six at Docteur Morere Elementary School in… READ THE REST
Can you keep a dead loved one's skull and/or tattoos?
Being a mortician means getting asked a lot of interesting questions, especially ones on keeping a skull or other memento mori after a loved one shuffles off this mortal coil. The answer is interesting and takes gentle viewers into the arcana of corpse desecration laws. The short answer is that you will need to find… READ THE REST
This rugged Bluetooth speaker can play music and charge your wireless devices
The biggest concern when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker is often whether it's got the oomph to serve music at the volume you're looking for. On its own or looking in tandem with some friends (more on that later), the Altec Lansing BoomJacket Jolt Portable Bluetooth Speaker should more than satisfy the listening tastes of… READ THE REST
Got what it takes to write a novel? Here's what you should know before you start
More than 4 out of every 5 Americans — 81 percent — say they feel they have a book in them and that they should write it. That's almost 200 million people who want to be writers. And while each and every one of those budding scribes might have a compelling tale to tell, you… READ THE REST
This brewer and grinder can prep K-Cup and ground coffee in 3 minutes
For many, the morning doesn't officially start until the first robust juices of the simple coffee bean touch their lips and activate their day. Considering not much else matters until that magic moment arrives, it makes sense coffee lovers should outfit themselves with a machine to make that first cup-of-the-day joy happen as fast as… READ THE REST