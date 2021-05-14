I bet someone gets a "science gang tattoo" after seeing this flash

Mark Frauenfelder

I'm a huge fan of illustrator/cartoonist Tom Gauld's work. He just tweeted that the original art for his Science Gang Tattoo flash sheet is for sale on his website. I wouldn't be surprised if some scientists actually get these tattoos!

