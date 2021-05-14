Rick Wilson warns Democrats: get complacent and GOP "will impeach Biden"

Anti-Trump former Republican Rick Wilson sounded the alarm on the MeidasTouch podcast. When asked what the stakes are in the Democrats' fight against the GQP, Wilson bluntly responds, "Whether you want to live in a free country or not."

And on the topic of a possible 2022 Republican-controlled House: "If the Republicans take over the House, they will impeach Joe Biden." He warns that the House "will run show trial Benghazi hearings every day that will never end." He also said that "Democrats who think they're going to easily keep the House are out of their damn minds."

In other words, do not get comfortable.