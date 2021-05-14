See Rebecca Black of "Friday" fame as Harley Quinn

Rebecca Black has had a strange decade since she first went accidentally viral with the so-bad-it's-good pop hit "Friday." She recently released a 10-year-anniversary version of the song in collaboration with hyper-pop artist Dorian Electra, who also brought Black in for his own Joker-themed music video. The song is called "Edgelord," and everything about it is very edgelord.

But where the Joker goes, Harley Quinn follows — and this time, she's played by Rebecca Black.

I'm honestly not sure where the irony and satire begin or end with this song and video. Is it earnest? Is it parody? Something tells me that lack of clarity is largely the point.