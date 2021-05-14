The Global Jukebox is a fantastic way to explore music from around the world. The project launched in 2017 and was originally conceived by Alan Lomax (1915-2002), a musicologist and folklorist. Lomax's daughter, anthropologist Anna Lomax Wood, has continued the project over the past decade along with the multimedia designer Gideon D'Arcangelo.

Over 6,000 songs from 1200 various cultures are stored within The Jukebox. It's free to use and wonderful for all ages. It's a great tool for musicians, students, or anyone who wants to discover some new tunes from around the globe. You can navigate the Jukebox by clicking different regions on a map or searching by culture, country, language, people, song name, genre, artist, instruments, and more. You can also make playlists and save songs that you like.

My favorite way to use The Global Jukebox is to find and learn about new music by clicking different places on the map. It's cool to have the on-screen visual of where on the planet the music I'm listening to is from because I'm a visual learner. I find great songs that I save to a playlist every time I use the jukebox, and I listen to them while I draw.