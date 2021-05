Yesterday Jason posted a video of the "Oh my gosh" Karen's indignant diatribe set to classical piano. Today keyboard virtuoso Brandon Ethridge gave the incident a more lighthearted treatment.

Ethridge says, "This lady refused to reveal her identity to police who were investigating an assault at Nordstrom Rack. It went on so long that they had to arrest her. With my piano accompaniment, I hope you find it even more absurd than the original. The original can be seen here.