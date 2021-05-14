This rugged Bluetooth speaker can play music and charge your wireless devices

The biggest concern when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker is often whether it's got the oomph to serve music at the volume you're looking for.

On its own or looking in tandem with some friends (more on that later), the Altec Lansing BoomJacket Jolt Portable Bluetooth Speaker should more than satisfy the listening tastes of most users. But it's once you start scratching beneath the surface when you see the true value of this powerful, yet resourceful Bluetooth boomer.

Designed with omnidirectional sound, the BoomJacket Jolt is not only rugged enough to survive the elements but packed with the specs to fill any room with immersive 360-degree sound. The unit itself is encased in a shockproof, snowproof, certified IP67-rated waterproof shell, built to even float should the party go poolside and beyond. And as the center of attention, the Jolt also doesn't disappoint with five different LED lighting modes, including blue pulses, multicolored fades, rhythmic beat pumping, and more so it's always the life of the party.

In addition to its powerful sound, the BoomJacket Jolt also subscribes to the power of having friends. In the house party pairing mode, you can sync the Jolt up with up to 50 additional compatible speakers to assemble your own wall of sound, ensuring you'll never have to worry about whether a speaker can truly command the room when the party gets rolling.

Of course, it never hurts to have some additional tricks up your sleeve — the Jolt delivers on that score as well. The unit packs its own built-in wireless charging pad as well as USB ports to make sure all your devices, both wired and Qi-enabled, can get the power-ups they need. Its battery is definitely a selling point in its own right, ready to serve up to 30 hours of non-stop music on a single charge.

Right now, the Altec Lansing BoomJacket Jolt Portable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for almost 40 percent off its regular price. A $129 value, it's available now for just $79.99.

Prices subject to change.