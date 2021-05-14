Writer/Actor Jacob Givens is going through his favorite 90s songs and posting funny TikTok videos as if he's hearing them for he first time. I hope he keeps going.
TikToker recreates his reactions to the first time he heard Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Rage Against the Machine, etc.
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1990s
- grunge
- music
- the nineties
"Jolene" and other records that sound great when played at the wrong speed
Back when most everyone listened to music on vinyl, frequently switching between 45 RPM 7" platters and 33 1/3 RPM 12" albums would mean that eventually, you'd forget to flip the speed selector switch on your record player and a song would come on at the wrong speed. Sometimes, it sounded right. Occasionally, it even… READ THE REST
How one electronic music producer wants to decolonize music software
I've spent a lot of my time over this past pandemic year improving my skills with Digital Audio Workshop software. I also feel like I tend to have a pretty keen eye for identifying issues around colonialism. Yet somehow, I never considered the relationship between the two until I read this Pitchfork article about Khyam… READ THE REST
Florida Man wanted for stealing pile of valuable Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia
Orange Park, Florida police are searching for William James Walker, 38, for stealing a trailer containing $12,000 worth of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia. The items were to be sold at a benefit auction for musician Jimmie Van Zant's cancer charity. Van Zant was the cousin of Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant. No word whether the… READ THE REST
This rugged Bluetooth speaker can play music and charge your wireless devices
The biggest concern when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker is often whether it's got the oomph to serve music at the volume you're looking for. On its own or looking in tandem with some friends (more on that later), the Altec Lansing BoomJacket Jolt Portable Bluetooth Speaker should more than satisfy the listening tastes of… READ THE REST
Got what it takes to write a novel? Here's what you should know before you start
More than 4 out of every 5 Americans — 81 percent — say they feel they have a book in them and that they should write it. That's almost 200 million people who want to be writers. And while each and every one of those budding scribes might have a compelling tale to tell, you… READ THE REST
This brewer and grinder can prep K-Cup and ground coffee in 3 minutes
For many, the morning doesn't officially start until the first robust juices of the simple coffee bean touch their lips and activate their day. Considering not much else matters until that magic moment arrives, it makes sense coffee lovers should outfit themselves with a machine to make that first cup-of-the-day joy happen as fast as… READ THE REST