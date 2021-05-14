TikToker recreates his reactions to the first time he heard Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Rage Against the Machine, etc.

Mark Frauenfelder

Writer/Actor Jacob Givens is going through his favorite 90s songs and posting funny TikTok videos as if he's hearing them for he first time. I hope he keeps going.

@thejacobgivens

A memorable day in 1993. #90s #music #rageagainstthemachine #SipIntoSummer #fyp #throwbacks #freedom

♬ Freedom – Rage Against The Machine
@thejacobgivens

A memorable day in 1993. ❤️#smashingpumpkins #thesmashingpumpkins #90s #throwbacks #music #mtv #fyp #MakeMomEpic

♬ Cherub Rock – Remastered 2011 – Smashing Pumpkins
@thejacobgivens

When I knew I was a weirdo and it was beautiful. #90s #radiohead #throwbacks #IFeelWeightless #fyp

♬ Creep – Radiohead
@thejacobgivens

A memorable day in 1991. #classic #throwback #IFeelWeightless #GetCrocd #ChipsGotTalent #nirvana #90s

♬ Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana