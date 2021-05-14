Walmart shopper bashed in the face with 10lbs of ground beef

Jason Weisberger

In the potato chip aisle, an enraged Ohio Walmart shopper attacked another woman by striking her in the face with a 10lb roll of ground beef.

Kentucky.com:

She proceeded to grab a 10-pound log of meat from the other woman's shopping cart, striking her in the face with it, police said.

Police said the woman, who was not identified, has a history of violent behavior and multiple warrants for her arrest.

"It is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women," police said in a cheeky Facebook post.

Police did not say if the victim suffered any injuries.

I am hoping the ground beef was 80/20.

Thanks, Craig!