Watch: A musician "plays" a barcode reader with his skateboard in a park and it's fantastic

Tokyo-based musician Ei Wada and his band, Electronicos Fantasticos, are known for upcycling old electric appliances (e.g., TVs, fans, and now a barcode scanner) into musical instruments. Here they test out their scratching "barcode-board," which consists of a humongous barcode reader and a skateboard outfitted with an attached scanner. He says "the signal is transmitted wirelessly to the speaker instead of a cash register," according to his YouTube page (and translated on Google). Even without previous experience on a skateboard, the sound is fantastico!

Here they are at Maker Faire Tokyo in 2020 showing off the barcode scratcher in its early stage: