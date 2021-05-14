Watch: Parody ad makes a fool of Georgia's congressman who said Capitol rioters were "tourists"

Republican court jester and congressman Andrew Clyde (Q-GA), who described the January 6th Capitol rioters as "tourists," was recognized on the The Late Show as the fool that he is. After showing the real-life clip of Clyde making his outrageous remarks, we're treated to a parody ad for Clyde's Capitol tour that is exciting for the whole family.

"Are you looking for a family vacation steeped in American history?" asks the ad. "Then book a Congressman Clyde Capitol tour today." We then get a peek at the tour's itinerary: exploring Capitol hill with your friends (a mob), scaling the "scenic barricades," meeting (or charging at, as the video shows) a real police officer, playing log toss (as in breaking Capitol windows), and meeting costumed characters (such as the QAnon Shaman). They even throw in a complimentary stay in their "five-bar hotel" once the tour ends. Good times!