What suit would George Washington wear if he were in office now?

The New York Times reports on George Aquilla Hardy, who created a cannily convincing photo of Geroge Washington as a modern pol. His is not the first effort to go viral, but the first so good that it has people arguing about the appropriateness of sartorial choices instead of pixel-peeping his chops.

It's unlikely that a man who took so much pride in what he wore would have deigned to be seen in such an unremarkable suit, said Alexis Coe, a political historian and author of "You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George of Washington."

"He was quite fancy," she said. "I don't think he would look as slick as Mitt Romney, but you would be able to recognize that it was well tailored. If he couldn't wear Prada, he would probably have it custom made."