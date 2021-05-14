Scuba diver and photographer Jules Casey, based in Australia, shot this amazing video of an octopus who doesn't like what it sees – a stingray flying too close for comfort. Rather than flex its muscles, it makes a great escape – disappearing under the ocean floor.
When this octopus sees a threat it doesn't put up a fight – it just disappears
