The loss of a Griswold pan is a crying shame, however, saving it and turning it into a heavy, cast iron spatula? That Redditor is a hero!
Awesome way to reuse a broken cast iron pan
Alternate use for cast iron pan
I use a cast iron wok as place to store my surf booties and skate pads. I need to re-season it. Cast iron, seasoned or enameled is my stovetop cooking vessel of choice. Also for baking bread. I have also taken to making chili in my dutch oven. Cast iron rules. READ THE REST
Cast iron skillets: seasoned vs enameled
The vast majority of my regular cooking takes place inside a cast iron skillet. I keep two on my stove at almost all times, one seasoned and one enameled. Whats the difference? Bare cast iron is a lot cheaper than enameled, if you are buying new. If you get into buying vintage stuff or some… READ THE REST
These stiff-bristled brushes are great for cleaning my cast iron skillet
These bamboo bristled brushes are great for cleaning baked mess from my skillet. I start with heating my dirty pan and scrubbing it with rocksalt. 95% of the time this gets it clean. Sometimes when I am get sticky stuff going, I love Brussels sprouts sautéed in butter and balsamic vinegar, I need more oomph.… READ THE REST
