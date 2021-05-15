Save more than 70% off these refurbished iMac and Mac Mini models

Time just flies in computer years. In fact, it's been almost 25 years since the iMac ascended to become Apple's premiere desktop computer. Just a few weeks after announcing the new M1 iMac, the brand's first major redesign in almost a decade, it's now open season on previous generations of iMacs past. In fact, there are now loads of major deals happening on iMac and Mac Mini models that still have the premium Apple performance but soon won't fit with the company's new desktop aesthetic.

Their stylistic changes are now your gain, with a handful of fully refurbished and certified iMac and Mac Mini models available now at savings of up to 71 percent off.

Mac Mini

If you already have a monitor, there are few deals better than just picking up a tight, compact Mac Mini as the hub of your new computing world. Just hook up your display, a keyboard, and a mouse and you're ready to go.

Available in late 2012 and 2014 ($229; originally $799) models, these Minis are each powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM for fast performance, an Intel HD graphics card for smoother, more responsive graphics while streaming video or playing games, and Thunderbolt compatibility for better service out of your add-on peripherals.

If you're looking for a bit more punch while web browsing, editing, and transferring files, you'll want to step up to this upgraded Mac Mini model. It boasts 16GB of memory, which is plenty for multitasking, especially if you tend to run many programs or keep numerous tabs open at once. The 512GB SSD allows you to open apps and files such as video and photos much faster than a standard hard drive.

Produced in 2018, this Mac Mini is anything but mini in performance, sporting a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 processor with four independent processor cores on a single chip for ultra-fast speeds. As for connectivity, it'll hook up with practically anything, thanks to four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 more USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, and even an old school 3.5mm headphone jack. And at less than 8 inches across and under 2 inches high, it takes up virtually no space on your desktop for the ultra-efficient workstation we all want.

iMacs

Of course, if you need a screen and all the accessories, stepping up to the standard iMac isn't a huge leap. Whether you go with the trimmer 21.5-inch display or take the plunge on the more expansive 27-inch screen, these all-in-one units are ready to handle anything you throw at it. Apple's ultimate desktop station, these iMac models also sport a primed Intel Core i5 processor with a beefy 8GB of RAM for running multiple apps at once. And with a huge 1TB of hard drive space, it'll take you forever to fill all that storage room up.

And if you go with either 27-inch version, you'll save between 60 and 70 percent off the retail price, depending on if you choose a model from 2012 ($620; originally $1,999) or 2013 ($699; originally $1,799). Those are savings you don't see on Apple products … well, ever.

