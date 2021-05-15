Successful 5-story free fall for daredevil cat escaping fire

A cat jumped for its life from the 5th floor of this burning apartment building in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Watch the bouncing-on-grass cat, named Hennessy, not only survive the leap but walk this off like it's his job. Fire officials say he appeared unharmed but immediately ran away.

Hennessy's owner and neighbors are still searching for him. Hopefully this was solely a feat to avoid flames and smoke and wasn't also a plunge to freedom and a deep desire to go it alone.