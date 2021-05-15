The Midnight Pub in Gemini Space

midnight.pub is a simple online publication, open to approved applicants, designed to evoke a cosy alleyway drinking hole: "a slow place where reading is as important as writing."

It's late. You are seconds away from the main street in a small alley. It's quieter here, but you can still hear the sound of chatter, footsteps, and cars from busy downtown. The city is buzzing, the streets are like arteries. You see an intriguing place in the alley, with a moon on its door. It reads "The Midnight Pub".

A great with-hindsight example of a timeless place to blog. Check out Gemini, the simpler-than-https protocol that it implements, and Gemini Space.