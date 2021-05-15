This course explains what NFTs are

Up until the last few months, it would have been completely acceptable to shrug your shoulders and let your eyes glaze over if someone tried to explain a non-fungible token to you.

But after decades of limited ownership over images, gifs, and virtually anything found on the web, the NFT process can now finally give creators a form of ownership over their digital creations. And with 2011 memes netting their subject over $500,000, the world's first Tweet fetching $2.9 million, and artists selling digital art via famed auction house Sotheby's for almost $70 million, the world has irrevocably changed.

We're all creators now. And now's the time to stake your claim to what's yours. Thankfully, the training in the How to Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide can walk anyone through the NFT process, and explain why it may not be quite as crazy as it sounds.

This hour-long training is led by instructor Benjamin Wilson, who not only knows what an NFT is but will teach students how to create one, register it as your own, then potentially sell it for whatever the market will bear.

Over these eight lectures, students will get grounded in the basics with an understanding of how to make a piece of digital art, register and own that art as an NFT, then potentially list that artwork for sale and generate very real money for that work.

If you don't consider yourself an artist, don't worry. This course shows users that almost anything can be an NFT these days. And even if you don't understand the fundamentals of blockchain, crypto wallets, or Ethereum, that's no barrier to entry on this wild new collectible frontier.

It's not all as impenetrable as you think. Right now, the How to Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide course is available at nearly 90 percent off its regular price, a $199 training session now on sale for only $19.99.

Prices subject to change.