30 deals on air conditioners, fans, purifiers, and more to help prepare for record heat this summer

From the United States and Canada to the UK, the story is shaping up the same — forecasters see a blistering, even potentially record-breaking hot summer ahead. We can all sit around and moan about it or point fingers at potential causes, but in the end, the only form of address that really matters is doing something about it.

While trying to stay cool on a scorching summer day can sometimes feel like trying to hold back the waves from the shore, there are some sensible approaches that could help make your summer months a little more bearable. To help, we've assembled 30 different portable air conditioners, fans, air purifiers, and more, all aimed at creating a cool, clean pocket of air around you while the rest of the world burns. Don't say we didn't warn you…

Fans

The double-blade design of this oscillating fan produces more wind to push cool air to every corner of your room. Along with a multifunction remote control, this adjustable fan also comes with its own electronic timer so you can automatically set your fan to run anywhere from 30 minutes up to more than 7 hours on its own.

At nearly two feet across, this fan crafted from durable steel construction is a powerhouse. Built around a high-quality motor for both long life and low noise, this floor fan sports three speeds, a 360-degree adjustable pivot head, and enough roar to help keep spaces like an outdoor shop or garage cool when the heat is at its worst.

This bladeless wonder doesn't even look like a fan — until you feel its cooling power, that is. With an 80-degree oscillating design, this unit creates smooth, un-choppy airflow for cooler temperatures along with a handy remote, timer functions, and more, all while using half the energy of a conventional fan.

Prop this little helper up on your desk, and between the three wind speeds and the 150ml water tank, the rechargeable battery inside should deliver up to 10 hours of cooling relief. It's also compact and lightweight enough to fit just about anywhere.

Unlike traditional fans and air conditioner units, an evaporative cooler offers better cooling with a higher wind volume, lower temperature, and features like a built-in humidifier packed in. This cooler and humidifier includes ice crystals put into the water tank for super cool breezes through its automatic swing louvres.

Air conditioners

A Red Dot Design award winner, the EvaChill reaches full cooling power within 10 minutes and features the patented EvaBreeze cartridge, which absorbs water, spreads it evenly through the cooling pads, then disperses the water into the air to lower the temperature. You can easily pick up the unit and set it in any room that needs cooling.

If you want to double your long-term cooling power, you can grab an EV-500 with a backup cartridge for just $19 more ($99; originally $128).

This Amazon's Choice evaporative cooler also uses the EvaBreeze process to cool, humidify, and purify your air. The device drops temperatures within a 45 square feet range and consumes almost no energy. It even has its own soothing night light with adjustable lighting features to set just the mood you want.

Here's how you make a home with an old-school air conditioner or heat pump smart. For any ductless air conditioning systems that come with an IR-based remote control, the Breez Eco can give it an app with all the functionality for scheduling, location-based control, automation, and more, all right from your phone anywhere you are. It even syncs for voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

This air conditioner actually rolls from room to room with you. With a washable air filter, ultra-quiet operation, and even a built-in dehumidifier that removes up to 2.3 pints of water from the air every hour, this portable unit casts a wide-ranging cool over spaces up to 300 square feet with ease.

With four casters for easy movement, this 10,000 BTU behemoth can drop the temperatures in a room up to 400 square feet. It's even designed with features like a two-way up and down air deflection, making sure the cooler air is distributed throughout your entire space. It also has a 24-hour off/on programmable timer so it can also be just the temperature you want at any point during your day.

Humidifiers

Bottom-fill tanks can leave a puddle of water on your desk or countertop, but this top-fill tank design prevents spills while also saving time. The 360-degree mist nozzle covers the entire room with three different mist output levels. And it even has an aromatherapy component to help spread your favorite fragrance through the air while it cleans and knocks out dry air.

Ivation

Regardless of the size of your space, Ivation has a whole range of dehumidifiers ready to create the dry, comfortable environment everyone wants. If you need quiet, fast, and easy, this pair of desiccant dehumidifiers can remove moisture, odors, and mold while warming ambient air. This unit is great for those looking to even out the atmosphere in smaller spaces like bathrooms, attics, crawlspaces, and closets, and if you need a little more oomph, the 19-pint model can be had for just $20 more ($199.99).

For mid-range spaces, users can step up to a thermo-electric model that can dry out musty rooms by removing moisture in the area in minutes. No bigger than a coffee maker, this particular humidifier can absorb 16 fluid ounces of moisture from the air and is suitable for spaces up to 2,200 cubic feet, with easy one-button operation as well as features like an auto-shut-off function that turns off the device when the water tank is full.

Speaking of tanks, while the previous model can support up to 50 ounces of fluid, this dehumidifier boasts a 68-ounce reservoir and can absorb 22 ounces of moisture from the air. This is especially handy if you live in a damp, tropical environment.

Finally, you can get the best of the best with these air reconditioners that are capable of removing between up to 45 pints of moisture in areas up to 3,000 square feet in just a single day. These models come complete with smooth caster wheels for easy portability between rooms. Each has multiple fan settings, built-in humidity meters, safety auto shut-offs, and a user-friendly LCD and control panel to make it simple to set up the timer and other dehumidifying duties in just seconds.

For larger homes, you'll want to consider this dehumidifier, which features a built-in, 16-watt water pump. This model can absorb an impressive 70 pints of moisture per day in rooms up to 4,500 square feet big, and you can adjust your humidity settings in increments of 5% to suit your preferences and health needs.

Some say that technology makes us lazier, but we beg to differ. Technology helps us work smarter, not harder, and this Wi-Fi-enabled dehumidifier comes with the nifty Ivation app, allowing you to control all of your humidity settings to your liking from the comfort of the other side of the room.

Purifiers

Clear the air around your desk or workspace with this three-stage filtration system that effectively removes 99.97 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. Running at a whisper-quiet 25dB noise level, this purifier also has its own night light to help brighten up your room while leaving your sleep undisturbed.

The Purigo has its own HEPA filter, casually eliminating smoke, dust, formaldehyde, odors, and other airborne funks out of your area. It also features a digital display so users can easily track air quality, temperature, humidity, and other vital meteorological stats at a glance.

The world's most advanced smart air purifier, the Pure is powered by Pure Boost, its own array of smart sensors for ultra-accurate assessment and control of your immediate air quality. It automatically adjusts itself depending on those readings, as well as air conditions inside and outside your home, even based around the time of day.

This device uses an advanced 6-stage purification system that purifies any room up to 550 square feet. By combining HEPA, carbon, cold catalyst, and even UV filters, as well as a negative ion generator, the P500 removes 99.98 percent of airborne contaminants like pet dander, mold, dust, viruses, bacteria, and more while also helping those suffering from respiratory diseases.

Portable and battery-powered, this purifier uses UV-C rays as well as filterless negative ion tech to scrub the air in a room up to 160 square feet. It even fits conveniently into a vehicle cup holder. The unit operates for up to 4 hours on a single charge with a real-time air quality monitor to gauge your air conditions everywhere you travel.

With six layers of filtration and a coverage area ranging up to 2,000 square feet., this smart purifier will crush allergies, harmful gases, odors, dust, and all manner of air pollutants. And with its accompanying smart app, users can fine-tune the workings of the HEPA filter inside, set timers and sleep modes, or just control the whole unit via WiFi, all through your phone or tablet.

Air Plus

The Air Plus 80 is packed with a five-stage, scientifically engineered air filtration process, as well as 5-speed adjustments and a 360° air inlet for a full corner to corner air cleaning and odor elimination. While the Air Plus 80 can cover a room up to 150 square feet, the Air Plus 500 ($299.99; originally $379) goes even further, scrubbing air in a space up to 700 square feet, all accessible through an LED smart display that makes controlling your air quality conditions a whole lot easier.

Airthereal

These units from Airthereal also attack air filtration depending on the size of your space. First, the APH260 uses three filtration stages, with nano mineral, cold catalyst, and photocatalyst filters to purify an area up to 355 sq. ft. in about 10 minutes.

The AGH380 adds ultraviolet light to the purification efforts, working with a true HEPA filtration system to completely clean and circulate air every 20 minutes in a 550 square foot space.

And backed by a stellar 4.7 out of 5-star rating among Amazon users, the AGH550 is a true cleansing warrior, using a PM2.5 laser sensor with a beam that counts and determines the size of airborne particles for cleaner air and more efficient operation.

Prices subject to change.