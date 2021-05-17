In a hysterical installment of A Late Show's regular "The Vax Scene" segment about various enticements local governments and business are offering to those vaccinated, Stephen Colbert (and new research) warn (6:10) that COVID-19 may increase the chances of erectile dysfunction. As Stephen points out: "Think of the millions of lives that could have been saved if the CDC had only put out this PSA [COVID Will Break Your Done]."
Image: Screengrab
Beware of COVID Penis!
