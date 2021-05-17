Four hospitalized after crawfish boil explosion

A gas leak in a propane tank in a shed next to a crawfish boil—what could go wrong? Everything, according to the Scott Fire Department in Louisiana. KATC News reports on an explosion that sent four local residents to hospital.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Todd Ave. Bellard said four individuals were airlifted to area hospitals with varying injuries, two to Lafayette, one to Baton Rouge, and one to Opelousas. According to Bellard, one person had burns on 30-40% of their body and another suffered internal damage. The extent of injuries is unknown, Bellard said. Bellard says a propane tank was leaking inside of a shed, and a pot of crawfish was boiling right outside. When the shed was opened, the propane ignited and caused the explosion.