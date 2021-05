I needed a new microSD card. This SanDisk 200GB one is priced right.

A microSD card came included with a motion-sensing loudspeaker that I needed to install in a creepy dark spot in my yard, to encourage folks who wander in to hurriedly depart. That SD card, however, is junk.

This SD card works and is priced right.

SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card – SDSQUAR-200G-GN6MA via Amazon