How D&D classes use bows

Rob Beschizza

David the Arrow Bard (@blumineck on Tik Tok) demonstrates how various Dungeons & Dragons classes overdo it with bows. A perfectly amusing deconstruction of the game's stock characters.

@blumineck

Does the last one count as a thirst trap? Asking for a friend 😂 #dnd #dungeonsanddragons #nerd #archery #fyp #gaming

♬ chicken run – Maddy