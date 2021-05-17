How to block 6 Tesla chargers with one truck

When the driver of this truck figured out one weird trick to ice six Tesla chargers at once, perhaps they thought they were being clever! But the online ratings for the company that owns the vehicle have dived, a reminder that one tackles the Elon fandom at one's own risk. The photo was posted by JeffTutorials on Twitter, who has since asked that people please not destroy the company because of what one driver did in its vehicle.

Tesla Family:



PLEASE STOP HARASSING THIS BUSINESS!!!!!



If you left a negative review on their Google Maps listing, please remove it.



I condemn anyone acting in this manner. — Jeff 💙✌️ (@JeffTutorials) May 16, 2021