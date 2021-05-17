Ememen is an artist in Lyon, France who has been repairing cracked and potholed sidewalks with colorful tiles since 2016. His Instagram site is a joy to scroll through. He calls his work "flacking," from the French word for puddle, flaque.
This artist repairs damaged sidewalks with beautiful mosaic tiles
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- street art
Fantastic new Banksy video narrated by Bob Ross
On Monday, anonymous street artist Banksy's latest artwork appeared on an outside wall of the former Reading Prison in Berkshire, England. Banksy confirmed the work was this in this brilliant video narrated by Bob Ross. Activists are lobbying for the Reading Prison to be transformed into an arts center rather than be sold to commercial… READ THE REST
Street artist Julian Beever shares tricks of his craft
In this interesting documentary, noted street artist Julian Beever talks with other artists and shows how they ply their trade. It's framed by his creation of a Big Ben illusion in London. Image: YouTube / TRACKS READ THE REST
Fabulous toilet trompe l'œil
Leon Keer created "Fake News," an art installation at Mural Festival Montreal. Here's a great making-of video of another work: Leon posted this clip of another attendee cavorting on his work: Image: YouTue / Leon Keer READ THE REST
30 deals on air conditioners, fans, purifiers, and more to help prepare for record heat this summer
From the United States and Canada to the UK, the story is shaping up the same — forecasters see a blistering, even potentially record-breaking hot summer ahead. We can all sit around and moan about it or point fingers at potential causes, but in the end, the only form of address that really matters is doing… READ THE REST
These refurbished iPad models are on sale at up to 65% off their regular price
Just last month, Apple unveiled its newest iPad Pro model, which features a new and improved screen as well as a faster processor. Upgrades are par for course with any Apple product, but even with those innovations, they usually aren't leaps and bounds better than last year's model … or the year before that. iPads… READ THE REST
The Gravita is a trippy lamp that shines while levitating in thin air
"Dude, your lamp is broken." "No. No, dude, it is not." Perhaps the greatest lure of the Gravita Levitating Smart Lamp is that at a glance, it doesn't look like it should work at all. But it also packs in some other useful twists to go along with its unquestioned uniqueness, making it an absolutely… READ THE REST