In this video, news reporter Juliana Maza spots a missing dog while reporting on the missing dog in question, a 13-month-old pointer named Titus. Moreover, she collars the dog's alleged thief, who was taking Titus for a walk: "He said that we was supposed to be walking the dog but grabbed the wrong dog."

Kyle Gariepy, 29, was arrested and charged with dognapping, which is to say larceny of more than $1,200 and breaking and entering into a vehicle to commit a felony.