Watch: Custom Delorean hovercraft

The first quote in this video about one man's custom Delorean hovercraft is "I spent my life savings on it" and everything proceeds from there like a very expensive fractal.

This Back to the Future Delorean DMC-12 Hovercraft may not be a time machine, but it's still awesome. Matt Riese built it all on his own as an homage to Back to the Future. We visit Matt in San Francisco California and take a look at amazing homebuilt Delorean Hovercraft. Perhaps one of the coolest things ever built. You can find out more about Matt and his awesome hovercraft on his page www.deloreanhovercraft.com

It's a foam and fiberglass replica (Deloreans are not as heavy as reputed, but far too heavy to hover) powered by a 6hp lawnmower: it all floats, should the gas run out, and there's a paddle in the passenger seat.

UPDATE: Must the same one as Pesco posted a few years ago.