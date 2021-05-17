Watch: Gold ring/out of gas scammer tries to con someone who knows better

The gold ring/out of gas scam operates all over the world and it goes like this: you are walking down the sidewalk when a luxury car like a BMW pulls over next to you. The driver is a well-dressed gentleman, often with his family in the car. He hands you his business card and explains that he lost his wallet and needs to buy a tankful of gas for the long drive home. To show you that he is honest, he pulls a heavy gold ring from his finger and gives it to you as collateral.

If you give him money, you will never be repaid. He will be $100 richer and you will be left with a fake business card and fake gold ring.

In this video, you can watch these con artists try to rip of the host of Honest Guide, who knows better.